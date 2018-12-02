PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Watch the Eagles host Washington on Monday Night Football live on 6abc

Philadelphia Eagles fans - make sure you watch your Super Bowl Champions on Monday Night Football as they take on the Washington Redskins.

The game will be live on 6abc.

The Action News sports team kicks off coverage at 7:30 with the pregame show, and MNF begins at 8:00.

Stick around for Action News after the game for a complete wrap up.

Check out Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and Action News Anchor Rick Williams' picks in the NFC East this weekend.

Ron Jaworski and Jeff Skversky talk about December and what the Eagles need to do to make the playoffs.

ESPN looks ahead at Monday Night.
