VILLANOVA

WATCH: Villanova Wildcats earn their 'One Shining Moment'

Villanova players celebrate with the trophy after beating Michigan 79-62 in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, April 2, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

It's catchy.

It's emotional.

It's tradition.

'One Shining Moment' has been playing for three decades to culminate the college basketball season.

The song was written by David Barrett and has been performed by a number of artists including Luther Vandross.

And on Monday night, for the second time in three years, the Villanova Wildcats not only got to raise the championship trophy, but got the spotlight in the 'One Shining Moment' music video.

Take a look at all the excitement of March Madness and Villanova's road to the Final Four victory:


And just for the fun of it, here's the 2016 version, too.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsvillanovafinal fourmarch madness
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VILLANOVA
Latino-American H.S. students debate at Villlanova University
Villanova University minister facing child porn charges
Baseball goes high-tech on Villlanova's campus
Lower Merion school plan may close newly opened Stoneleigh
Villanova's DiVincenzo entering NBA Draft process without agent
More villanova
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News