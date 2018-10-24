EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4549652" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ducis Rodgers, David Murphy and Chris Sowers pick the winner of the Eagles-Jaguars game in London and two other big NFL matchups.

Ducis unveils his lock of the week as two members of the weather team pick the winner of the London game.Check out our full Expert Picks segment below, with score predictions for the Redskins-Giants NFC East matchup, and the battle of NFC heavyweights between New Orleans and Minnesota.