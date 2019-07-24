Sports

Wawa is the 'official hoagie' of the Baltimore Ravens, but why?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For most of us in the Delaware Valley, a Wawa hoagie means "home."

The company is synonymous with Philadelphia.

So this next sentence is about to sound strange.

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Monday that Wawa is now the "official hoagie" at M&T Bank Stadium.

What?!

Wawa says the partnership comes as the company approaches its 50th anniversary in Maryland.

"Wawa is thrilled to partner with the Ravens to make deeper connections with some of the best fans in football and reach communities all over the city of Baltimore and beyond," said Adam Schall, Sr. Director of Store Operations for Maryland

Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere knows the real truth, though. It was ours first!
