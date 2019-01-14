"We'll be back next year:" Eagles react after season ends

What a crazy fun ride! Didn’t get what we wanted but I’m proud of the brothers I play next too. Thank you to all of the fans who stuck with us all year! Amidst all the doubt and hate we just kept fighting and hopefully represented you well! #flyEaglesfly pic.twitter.com/gaePo0QC9u — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) January 14, 2019

We’ll be back next year, just watch .I couldn’t be more proud of my teammates for the way they’ve fought all season through adversity. This has been an incredible journey.The worse part about the end of each season is knowing that the next season will be different. #FLYEAGLESFLY — Donnel Pumphrey Jr. (@Pumphrey6K) January 14, 2019

Season finales are never easy. The “what could have been” is especially difficult to digest. The only team that ends the season on a high note is the one that wins it all. Still we have every reason to be proud of this team that dug itself out of a ditch and took us on a ride. — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) January 14, 2019

We didn’t get the job done but I LOVE this team and I LOVE this city... we fought all season and just fell short.. all Glory to God for this opportunity everyday! we WILL be BACK! I promise that!! #flyeaglefly — Kamu Grugier-Hill (@k_grugierhill) January 14, 2019

We're gonna be back! All a part of our story. Couldn't do it without Big Baller Brooks, @bbrooks_79. Toughest guy I know. 💪 pic.twitter.com/Tp2CYXZroG — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) January 14, 2019

Beyond thankful for my rookie year. Very mindful of everything that happened and looking forward to this year. #GodIsGood #iamsecond 🙏🏽 — Avonte Maddox (@2live_AM) January 14, 2019

Thank you for all the love and support b p — Brandon Graham (@brandongraham55) January 14, 2019

Wanted to take a minute to thank everyone for the well wishes. Yeah it sucks I tore my Achilles but you know what I look forward to attacking rehab like it’s a game. I look forward to this long journey. God got me and this did nothing but light a fire I needed — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) January 14, 2019

Forever Thankful my God is a awesome God #Blessed & #HighlyFavored 🙏🏽 — Cre'Von LeBlanc (@Strap_Ent) January 14, 2019

The Philadelphia Eagles had their sights set on a Super Bowl repeat, but it was not meant to be as they fell to the New Orleans Saints 20-14 in the NFC Divisional Round game.Despite not going further into the playoffs, the Birds are expressing their thanks for the success the team had this season and staying positive about the future.