"We'll be back next year:" Eagles react after season ends

Despite not going further into the playoffs, the Birds are expressing their thanks for the success the team had this season and staying positive about the future.
Malcolm Jenkins
What a crazy fun ride! Didn’t get what we wanted but I’m proud of the brothers I play next too. Thank you to all of the fans who stuck with us all year! Amidst all the doubt and hate we just kept fighting and hopefully represented you well! #flyEaglesfly pic.twitter.com/gaePo0QC9u— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) January 14, 2019
"What a crazy fun ride! Didn't get what we wanted but I'm proud of the brothers I play next too. Thank you to all of the fans who stuck with us all year! Amidst all the doubt and hate we just kept fighting and hopefully represented you well! #flyEaglesfly"
Donnel Pumphrey Jr.
We’ll be back next year, just watch .I couldn’t be more proud of my teammates for the way they’ve fought all season through adversity. This has been an incredible journey.The worse part about the end of each season is knowing that the next season will be different. #FLYEAGLESFLY— Donnel Pumphrey Jr. (@Pumphrey6K) January 14, 2019
"We'll be back next year, just watch .I couldn't be more proud of my teammates for the way they've fought all season through adversity. This has been an incredible journey.The worse part about the end of each season is knowing that the next season will be different. #FLYEAGLESFLY"
Merrill Reese
Season finales are never easy. The “what could have been” is especially difficult to digest. The only team that ends the season on a high note is the one that wins it all. Still we have every reason to be proud of this team that dug itself out of a ditch and took us on a ride.— Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) January 14, 2019
Season finales are never easy. The "what could have been" is especially difficult to digest. The only team that ends the season on a high note is the one that wins it all. Still we have every reason to be proud of this team that dug itself out of a ditch and took us on a ride.
Kamu Grugier-Hill
We didn’t get the job done but I LOVE this team and I LOVE this city... we fought all season and just fell short.. all Glory to God for this opportunity everyday! we WILL be BACK! I promise that!! #flyeaglefly— Kamu Grugier-Hill (@k_grugierhill) January 14, 2019
"We didn't get the job done but I LOVE this team and I LOVE this city... we fought all season and just fell short.. all Glory to God for this opportunity everyday! we WILL be BACK! I promise that!! #flyeaglefly"
Lane Johnson
We're gonna be back! All a part of our story. Couldn't do it without Big Baller Brooks, @bbrooks_79. Toughest guy I know. 💪 pic.twitter.com/Tp2CYXZroG— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) January 14, 2019
"We're gonna be back! All a part of our story. Couldn't do it without Big Baller Brooks, @bbrooks_79. Toughest guy I know."
Avonte Maddox
Beyond thankful for my rookie year. Very mindful of everything that happened and looking forward to this year. #GodIsGood #iamsecond 🙏🏽— Avonte Maddox (@2live_AM) January 14, 2019
"Beyond thankful for my rookie year. Very mindful of everything that happened and looking forward to this year. #GodIsGood #iamsecond"
Brandon Graham
Thank you for all the love and support b p— Brandon Graham (@brandongraham55) January 14, 2019
"Thank you for all the love and support b p."
Tre' Sullivan
All God, Thank you 🙏🏽 #BlessedAndGrateful— Tre' Sullivan (@_TreFIVE) January 14, 2019
All God, Thank you #BlessedAndGrateful
Brandon Brooks
Wanted to take a minute to thank everyone for the well wishes. Yeah it sucks I tore my Achilles but you know what I look forward to attacking rehab like it’s a game. I look forward to this long journey. God got me and this did nothing but light a fire I needed— Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) January 14, 2019
"Wanted to take a minute to thank everyone for the well wishes. Yeah it sucks I tore my Achilles but you know what I look forward to attacking rehab like it's a game. I look forward to this long journey. God got me and this did nothing but light a fire I needed."
Cre'Von LeBlanc
Forever Thankful my God is a awesome God #Blessed & #HighlyFavored 🙏🏽— Cre'Von LeBlanc (@Strap_Ent) January 14, 2019
"Forever Thankful my God is a awesome God #Blessed & #HighlyFavored."
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps