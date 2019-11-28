Carson Wentz on Eagles fans: 'They have a right to be frustrated'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Stressed? Feeling pressure? Carson Wentz answers yes to both but that's nothing new for the Eagles quarterback and he's treating this week no different than if he were coming off the best two games of his career. His mindset is always to stay even keel."There's always stress, there's always pressure, there's always that stuff, and for me, just to be confident in who I am, in the good, the bad, and the ugly, I don't really get caught up in what people say (or) think, whether it's good, whether it's bad. I'm confident in who I am as a player," Wentz says.Wentz began watching game tape before he went to bed Sunday night to try to make corrections after making five turnovers the last two games."I have so much confidence in my ability to turn this around and do my best and get these things fixed, that I don't get too high or too low going through these things," says Wentz.The Eagles QB knows the fans are upset with his performance and he feels their pain."They have a right to be frustrated," Wentz said. "They play money to sit in those seats, they pay money to cheer us on and they are so passionate about it. And I'm the same way. When they're frustrated, I'm frustrated too. So, for me, just to walk that fine line and not get too high or low no matter what it is."Wentz fouls to fix it beginning Sunday in Miami one of their final five games of the season. Wentz is hoping to have receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor back, who were limited in practice on Wednesday.The biggest cause for concern pro bowl tight end Zach Ertz did not participate in practice because of a hamstring injury.Injuries have played this team, especially on offense. They need everyone healthy and everything to go right for them they have a shot to make the playoffs.