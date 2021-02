Carson Wentz pens letter to Eagles fans after being traded to Colts

EMBED >More News Videos The Carson Wentz era is over in Philadelphia. Ron Jaworski breaks down the trade with 6abc's Jeff Skversky.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Carson Wentz is speaking out publicly for the first time after being traded to Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.Wentz, who was drafted No. 2 overall by the Eagles in 2016, penned a "thank you" letter on Friday night to the City of Philadelphia."To the City of Philadelphia-Thank you. You have been my home for the past five years. It has been everything a kid from Bismarck, North Dakota could have dreamed of," said Wentz. Sources confirm to 6abc sportscaster Jeff Skversky that Wentz has been traded to Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-rounder. Among the conditions that the Eagles could receive a first-rounder in return for Wentz is if he plays 75% of his snaps next season.Wentz also thanked his teammates."More than anything, I will miss my teammates. Thank you. I appreciate every one of you and will never forget the relationships and memories made over the years. So many lifelong relationships have been formed in that locker room," said the quarterback."Man I'm happy for him. Him and Frank are really close, they have good chemistry," RT Lane Johnson told Action News.Wentz will be reunited with now-Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2017 when Wentz had his best season, and likely would've been NFL MVP if not for suffering a season-ending knee injury. If not for Wentz's play, the Eagles likely would not have won their first and only Super Bowl.Multiple sources tell Skversky the Chicago Bears backed out of talks with the Eagles for Wentz. It appears that the Colts were the only team really in play for Wentz that led to Thursday's trade going down for Wentz.The Wentz trade to the Colts won't become official until March 17, when the new NFL league year begins.After trading Wentz, the Eagles are now on the hook for a $33.8M cap hit, the largest Hit in NFL history.