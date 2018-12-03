Wentz tosses for 2 TDs, leads Eagles over Redskins 28-13

Carson Wentz ran around and extended plays the way he did before his knee injury.Wentz tossed two touchdown passes, Darren Sproles ran for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles stayed in the hunt for the NFC East title with a 28-13 victory over the depleted Washington Redskins on Monday night.The Eagles (6-6) won consecutive games for the first time since Nick Foles led them to a Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.The Redskins (6-6) lost backup quarterback Colt McCoy to a leg injury in his second game replacing Alex Smith, who broke his right tibia and fibula on Nov. 18. Mark Sanchez took his place.Adrian Peterson ran 90 yards for a touchdown on Sanchez's first play under center, giving the Redskins a 10-7 lead. It was the longest run Philadelphia has allowed in franchise history but Washington's lead didn't last long.------