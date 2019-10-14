Philadelphia Eagles

'We're gonna win that football game': Pederson makes bold statement

By Mark Meany
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ahhh, it's Dallas week and nothing like a little controversy to get things started.

Early Monday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson made a bold prediction while doing a radio interview on SportsRadio 94WIP.

Speaking about this week's Cowboys game Pederson stated, "We're gonna win that football game and when we do we're in first place in the NFC East."

The comment got a lot of attention after Pederson guaranteed a win.

Pederson later backed off the strong statement he made hours earlier.

"Never said guarantee a win. I'd never do that," he said.

I realize it's just semantics, but if you're a head coach in the NFL and you say, "we're gonna win that football game," you just guaranteed a win. If you're going to say it, you better own it. Pederson didn't.

Either way, the Cowboys now have some serious bulletin board material and the Eagles have a bold prediction to back up. You can guarantee that.
