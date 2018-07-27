PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --In less than six weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles will start defending their Super Bowl Champion status in their first game.
But first, we're talking about practice.
All eyes were on quarterback Carson Wentz on Thursday after being cleared for activity the day before.
He's had a busy summer, working on his recovery and getting married to Madison Oberg.
During a press conference, Wentz had a little fun with reporters, who were curious about his rehab during his honeymoon last week.
"Just finding ways to keep getting workouts in. Even on the honeymoon, finding ways to keep a little rehab in and things like that. It was an amazing summer," Wentz said.
He responded to another question, "I got some workouts in [during the honeymoon]." After reporters began laughing, Wentz added, "...in the fitness center."
The star QB began blushing as he took more questions.
Wentz is recovering from a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee suffered against the Los Angeles Rams in December. He participated in portions of practice during the spring and took part in 7-on-7s by minicamp.
He sat out the team drills, though, where linemen simulate a rush and the environment is less controlled. At one point Thursday during 11-on-11s, he evaded a pass-rusher off the right edge and flicked a completion to rookie tight end Dallas Goedert along the right sideline.
"It was the first time out there with guys kind of all around me. But you do some things in rehab to kind of get used to that," Wentz said. "And mentally, I feel like I've been getting through it really well."
Wentz continues to say his goal is to be ready for the team's season opener on September 6 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field.
----
ESPN contributed to this report.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps