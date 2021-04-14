sports flash

What should we make of the Flyers' deadline deals? Not much

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Time is running out on the Flyers ... again

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The NHL trade deadline came and went, and the Flyers did little.

No blockbuster trade for a shutdown defenseman - we all know they need that.

No blockbuster trade for a sniper. Another big need.

Instead, the Flyers dealt Michael Raffl to the Capitals for a 5th-round pick and seldom-used defenseman Erik Gustafsson to the Canadiens for a 7th-round selection.

That doesn't help the team now - and it might not even help much in the future.

This team is currently on the outside, looking in when it comes to the playoff picture and the season is quickly coming to an end. Less than four weeks remain.

So why didn't General Manager Chuck Fletcher make any splashy deals?

He admits, the team's recent struggles made him a little reluctant. And that makes sense. How many times have we seen a team recklessly mortgage the future?

Fletcher is banking on this current iteration of the team to do its job.

But if this is not the year, then when?

Claude Giroux is 33. Jake Voracek turns 32 this summer. Their window is closing.

It's been 46 years since the Flyers have hoisted the Stanley Cup. And with time running out on this season, it might be a few more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphiaaction news sportssports flashphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS FLASH
Phillies giving fans a treat during red-hot start to season
What should we expect from the 2021 Philadelphia Phillies?
Should the Sixers have gone all-in on a Kyle Lowry trade?
What Carson Wentz said, and didn't say, about his Eagles' departure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters march in Philadelphia for Daunte Wright
Bucks Co. prosecutor resigns after working as delivery driver on job
Woman killed in Delaware shooting; responding officers involved in crash
Point Breeze protesters outraged over new apartment complex
Officer who shot Daunte Wright, Brooklyn Center police chief resign
J&J vaccine pause shouldn't stop people from being vaccinated: Doctor
FedEx vehicle, dump truck collide on I-295 in West Deptford; 1 dead
Show More
Possible sinkhole on I-76 causes traffic headache
Butcher's Sew Shop weaves virtual and in-person learning together
Philadelphia area pauses use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Daunte Wright's parents say he was scared during deadly traffic stop
Kristin Smart case: Paul Flores arrested for murder
More TOP STORIES News