What should we make of the Flyers' deadline deals? Not much

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The NHL trade deadline came and went, and the Flyers did little.No blockbuster trade for a shutdown defenseman - we all know they need that.No blockbuster trade for a sniper. Another big need.Instead, the Flyers dealt Michael Raffl to the Capitals for a 5th-round pick and seldom-used defenseman Erik Gustafsson to the Canadiens for a 7th-round selection.That doesn't help the team now - and it might not even help much in the future.This team is currently on the outside, looking in when it comes to the playoff picture and the season is quickly coming to an end. Less than four weeks remain.So why didn't General Manager Chuck Fletcher make any splashy deals?He admits, the team's recent struggles made him a little reluctant. And that makes sense. How many times have we seen a team recklessly mortgage the future?Fletcher is banking on this current iteration of the team to do its job.But if this is not the year, then when?Claude Giroux is 33. Jake Voracek turns 32 this summer. Their window is closing.It's been 46 years since the Flyers have hoisted the Stanley Cup. And with time running out on this season, it might be a few more.