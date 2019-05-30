Sports

Wife of Jaguars QB Nick Foles announces miscarriage

The wife of former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles announced on Instagram that she had a miscarriage and said getting over the "traumatic loss" will take time.

Tori Foles says she was about 15 weeks pregnant with the couple's second child when she went into sudden labor Sunday morning and "knew something was wrong."



"To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process," she wrote. "Come to find that I had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood.

"The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good. We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true."

Nick Foles, who now plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars, missed a voluntary practice Tuesday for "a personal reason," and the team has no timetable for his return. He posted on his Instagram story that "this has been a tough last week," adding that Tori "has written a beautiful post explaining our experience and what is in our hearts."

Tori Foles said she is home from the hospital and is "recovering physically from the infection with antibiotics ... as well as emotionally from this traumatic loss. This will take time."
