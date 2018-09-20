Personalize your weather by entering a location.
NFL EXPERT PICKS
Will Wentz and the Eagles beat the Colts in Week 3?
Ducis and guest Nydia predict the outcome of Sunday's big game.
WPVI
Thursday, September 20, 2018 02:54PM
sports
NFL Expert picks
Philadelphia Eagles
Action News Sports
nfl
National Footbal League
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
