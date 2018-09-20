NFL EXPERT PICKS

Will Wentz and the Eagles beat the Colts in Week 3?

EMBED </>More Videos

Ducis and guest Nydia predict the outcome of Sunday's big game.

Related Topics:
sportsNFL Expert picksPhiladelphia EaglesAction News SportsnflNational Footbal League
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NFL EXPERT PICKS
NFL Expert picks: Predicting which NFC East teams will win in Week 3
Action News Sports NFL Expert picks: Will the Eagles get a W in Week 2?
Action News Sports NFL Expert picks: Will the Eagles win in Week 1?
More NFL Expert picks
SPORTS
NFL Expert picks: Predicting which NFC East teams will win in Week 3
Sixers introduce new general manager Elton Brand
Braves, Freeman ready for a fight from Phillies
Analyst, ex-'Black-ish writer,' who fed fmr. Eagle tips pleads guilty
New Jersey man says FanDuel owes him $82K
More Sports
Top Stories
Chester Co. murder suspect dead, troopers fired shots after crash
POLICE RADIO CALLS: Manhunt of Chester Co. murder suspect ends
Officials: 3 killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid center
N.J. dentist arrested after camera found in restroom
Analyst, ex-'Black-ish writer,' who fed fmr. Eagle tips pleads guilty
No instant end to New Jersey's takeover of Atlantic City
Hurricane Maria: One year later; woman copes with moving to U.S.
Dog the Bounty Hunter joining search for Pa. fugitive
Show More
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Teen sought in Somerton sex assault of 13-year-old girl
Arrest made in fatal stabbing of jogger in Washington, DC
Margate residents concerned over possible high-rises near Lucy
AccuWeather: Some Sunny Breaks, Not As Warm Today
More News