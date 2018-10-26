With Eagles in London, fans ready for a morning party in Philly

The Eagles will be in London to face the Jaguars on Sunday, but even though the Birds are across the pond, that won't stop the party here at home.Restaurants and bars across the area are opening up early so fans can cheer on their team."We expect a crazy crowd, and it's going to be exciting and fun and we will see you there!" said Dawn Dempster of Buffalo Wild Wings.In South Philly, Chickie's and Pete's will be open at 8 a.m., and customers can watch the game on several big screens.There will be drink and food specials and the first 25 people will get a free Eagles beer mug."It is going to be exciting and pretty packed, and I know our fans here are going to be wowed to death and fill up the space here for us," said Sue B. of Chickie's and Pete's.There will be more cheers and partying in Old City at Nick's Bar and Grille. The festivities kick off at 8:30 with a special menu and drinks."There are rumors that people are going to be outside around 7:30 tailgating on the sidewalk on Second Street, so we will see. Everybody has expressed a lot of interest," said Joseph Schultice of Nick's.Anywhere you decide to watch the game you can count on a lot of company, loud cheers and everyone with one thing in mind: the Eagles bringing home a victory."Very confident we can take the game," said Kevin O'Dare of Northeast Philadelphia. "I was very concerned about the first four games, the defense is a little bit alarming, I think our running back situation is really thin, but I think as a core the team is still there.""Definitely disappointed, I thought they would be better by now, but I think they will win. I think they will take care of business. I feel confident," said Michael Chambers of Glen Mills, Pa.------