Woman wins $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet

A Texas woman is celebrating, after hitting an improbable Kentucky Derby jackpot on Saturday, May 5, 2018.The woman, who didn't want to be identified, made an $18 "Pick 5" wager at her local racetrack in Austin, Texas. She picked the winners of 5 races and got them right. Her prize totaled $1.2 million."It's extremely rare," Rachel Bagnetto, spokeswoman for Retama Park, told ABC News.. "To bet that little amount of money and win $1.2 million is unheard of. In fact, it's the first time it's happened at Retama."The woman has been going to the racetrack for years.Here are the winners she picked: Limousine Liberal, Funny Duck, Maraud, Yoshida and Justify.-----