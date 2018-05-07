KENTUCKY DERBY

Woman wins $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet

EMBED </>More Videos

A Texas woman is celebrating, after hitting an improbable Kentucky Derby jackpot (Rachel Bagnetto)

Woman wins $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet
A Texas woman is celebrating, after hitting an improbable Kentucky Derby jackpot on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, made an $18 "Pick 5" wager at her local racetrack in Austin, Texas. She picked the winners of 5 races and got them right. Her prize totaled $1.2 million.

"It's extremely rare," Rachel Bagnetto, spokeswoman for Retama Park, told ABC News.. "To bet that little amount of money and win $1.2 million is unheard of. In fact, it's the first time it's happened at Retama."

The woman has been going to the racetrack for years.

Here are the winners she picked: Limousine Liberal, Funny Duck, Maraud, Yoshida and Justify.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslotteryhorsesKentucky Derbyu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KENTUCKY DERBY
WATCH: Justify captures Triple Crown, wins Belmont
50 years ago, Kentucky Derby disqualified winner for first time
Owner of Kentucky Derby winner is a native of Bucks Co.
Party goers celebrate the Kentucky Derby in Montco
More Kentucky Derby
SPORTS
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
More Sports
Top Stories
Students return to newly renovated school in North Philadelphia
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
Show More
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
More News