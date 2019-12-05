Sports

WWE Elimination Chamber descends upon Philly in March

FILE: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins speak at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The road to "WrestleMania" goes through Philadelphia this March.

WWE is bringing its "Elimination Chamber" pay per view event to the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

The event features the Elimination Chamber match which sees six WWE Superstars locked inside a steel structure that surrounds the wrestling ring on all sides.



WWE was recently in South Philadelphia for "Smackdown Live" and "Extreme Rules."

Tickets for the "WWE Elimination Chamber" will be available Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. online at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.

This will be the final pay per view stop before WWE's "WrestleMania 36" which will be held on April 5, 2020, in Tampa, Florida.

