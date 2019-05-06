Sports

XFL games will air on ABC, ESPN when league starts in 2020

EMBED <>More Videos

The XFL has reached multiyear agreements with ESPN and Fox Sports to broadcast its games beginning in 2020.

The XFL has reached multiyear agreements with ESPN and Fox Sports to broadcast its games beginning in 2020.

The league also announced Monday that its season will start Feb. 8, the weekend after the NFL season ends with the Super Bowl.

This is the second time Vince McMahon has launched a football league. The first version of the XFL lasted one season in 2001 - joint venture of WWE and NBC.

All 43 XFL games - 40 regular season, three playoffs - will be televised with 24 on ABC or Fox. The remainder will air on ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and FS2.

The eight-team league has set its schedule with most games on Saturday and Sunday. ESPN will show the championship game April 26.

The XFL will have teams in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfootballespnabcxfl
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple cars involved in crash on northbound I-95
Congrats! Meghan and Harry welcome baby boy
Mother could face charges after child abandoned in Kensington
Driver in South Philly crash says he was trying to avoid gunfire
Cory Booker proposes national license for all gun owners
4-year-old may have been kidnapped by 3 men in pickup: Police
Show More
Nurse accused of taking inappropriate photos of patients
14-year-old Sports Illustrated star killed at house party
'Game of Thrones' fans spot Starbucks cup in scene
Fire burns through Delco building
Large stones tumble from facade of Fishtown Church
More TOP STORIES News