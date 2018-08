EMBED >More News Videos Ran the 400 meter dash in 58.7 seconds, breaking the national age group record of 59.8 as reported by Christe Ileto during Action News at 10 on July 31, 2018.

A very special young lady was given an award tonight for her speed.10-year-old Sianni Wynn joined the Camden Track Club in 2015.This year the rising track start broke a national record in the 400-meter sprint that had stood for 24 years Wynn is now on a path that matches those who have gone on to compete in the Olympics.------