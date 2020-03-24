Coronavirus

Zach and Julie Ertz donating $100,000 to help families affected by coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz and his wife Julie are donating $100,000 to Philabundance to help families in need due to the coronavirus.

Ertz wants to give back to a city that has shown him so much love since he was first drafted by the Eagles.

I spoke 1-on-1 with Ertz about why it's important to Julie, his U.S. women's soccer star wife, and himself.

"We need to take every precaution we can to really stop the spread of this virus," says Ertz.

The Ertz Family Foundation has already started to inspire others. Eagles teammate Jason Kelce and his wife have donated $100,000 to the cause and former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin has pledged $25,000 as well.

The donations will provide meals to families in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During these very challenging times, Julie and I are committed to acknowledging the issues at hand and to be a part of the solution. Philabundance has an unbelievable track record in our city and we believe there is no better partner to help us solve the food insecurity challenges presented by COVID-19," said Ertz.

In a statement, Julie Ertz said, "We know how close this community is and we are a community that always takes care of one another. If anyone wants to join us in our mission please visit philabundance.org or visit our website at ertzfamilyfoundation.org/donate."
