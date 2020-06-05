Spring Garden shootout injures 2, including bystander

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are trying to track down the gunmen involved in an apparent shootout in the city's Spring Garden section.

The shooting left two people wounded including an innocent bystander.

It happened on the 600 block of Franklin Place just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police said stray bullets struck a 23-year-old woman in her back and leg while she was sitting in front of her home.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers found 10 shell casings from two separate guns at the scene.
