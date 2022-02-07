Crews battle raging 2-alarm house fire in Berks County, Pa.

#BREAKING Fire reignites at a house along the 400 block of Miller Rd in Spring Township, Berks County.



Flames started quickly pouring out of the roof in both directions. @6abc pic.twitter.com/OS72SaSArF — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) February 7, 2022

SPRING TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a raging house fire in Berks County, Pennsylvania on Sunday night.The call came in around 7 p.m. for a fire on the 400 block of Miller Road in Spring Township.Crews spent hours trying to extinguish the blaze that reached two alarms after it reignited around 10 p.m.There was no immediate word on injuries, however, Action News has learned that the coroner's office was called to the scene.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.