Crews battle raging 2-alarm house fire in Berks County, Pa.

The call came in around 7 p.m. for a fire on the 400 block of Miller Road in Spring Township.
Crews spent hours trying to extinguish the blaze that reached two alarms after it reignited around 10 p.m.
#BREAKING Fire reignites at a house along the 400 block of Miller Rd in Spring Township, Berks County.— Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) February 7, 2022
Flames started quickly pouring out of the roof in both directions. @6abc pic.twitter.com/OS72SaSArF
There was no immediate word on injuries, however, Action News has learned that the coroner's office was called to the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.