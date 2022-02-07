fire

Crews battle raging 2-alarm house fire in Berks County, Pa.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
By Bryanna Gallagher
SPRING TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a raging house fire in Berks County, Pennsylvania on Sunday night.

The call came in around 7 p.m. for a fire on the 400 block of Miller Road in Spring Township.

Crews spent hours trying to extinguish the blaze that reached two alarms after it reignited around 10 p.m.



There was no immediate word on injuries, however, Action News has learned that the coroner's office was called to the scene.

