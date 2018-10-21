EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4526954" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Springfield Mall closed after report of shots fired outside, Maggie Kent repots during Action News at 10 p.m. on October 20, 2018.

Officials said the Springfield Mall is expected to reopen Sunday after reports of gunfire prompted an evacuation and closing Saturday afternoon.The mall parking lot was packed with cars and filled with people, but soon shots would be fired and shoppers were seen running out in fear.Little girls in their Halloween costumes, parents, walked through the Springfield Mall in Delaware County with their hands up.There were crowds of nervous shoppers running out and yelling when the shots were heard.Others were escorted by Springfield Township police at one o'clock this afternoon.Mall employee Ciani Hamilton said, "Once they started shooting you could see everybody running."A bullet pierced through the windshield of a parked car outside.One witness said, "There were glass and bullet casings all around my car."Police say it all started as a fight between two groups of people inside that escalated in the parking lot. Investigators believe shots were fired from both sides.Barbara Gaines, a witness said, "We saw a group of guys get into an argument. They started to push one another, follow one another and kind of agitate each other. Maybe about 5 minutes later we saw a crowd of people being pushed into the surrounding stores and told to leave the mall."Shoppers and store employees told to shelter in place while each store was cleared."They told us to shut the gate, lockdown and sit in a closed area where it's secure," added Hamilton.The Springfield mall was shut down for the remainder of the day. Throughout the evening, shoppers were turned away by security at the front entrance.The Springfield Township Police Department is investigating. One thing is for sure, there are cameras everywhere inside and outside this mall. The department is reviewing footage to identify the people involved, and the cars used to get away.No injuries have been reported.The mall will reopen on Sunday at 11 a.m.------