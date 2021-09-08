Delco school district apologizes after students' info accidentally released by bus company

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11007126" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> BUS DRIVER SHORTAGE: School districts across the Philadelphia region are dealing with a bus driver shortage. Some employers are offering sign-on bonuses and other benefits to find help.

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County school district is apologizing after a bus company accidentally emailed out a confidential document to the school community.According to the Springfield School District, Student Transportation of America (STA), the bus company contracted by the school, erroneously sent out students' names and bus route information Monday night to all school district families who were eligible for the bus."The error was made by one of its employees in earnest. Once the employee realized the error was made, attempts were made to retract the email; unfortunately, the software did not allow this error to be retracted," said the district in a statement.Officials say the situation has been addressed with everyone involved, and measures are being taken so this doesn't happen again."'SSD is deeply apologetic for this contractor error. We realize that the safety of our children is paramount," the statement continued.