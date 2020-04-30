2 Delaware County motels forced to close due to criminal activity

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two Delaware County, Pennsylvania motels have been ordered to close because of a high amount of criminal activity.

Officials in Springfield Township say the Days Inn and Parkway Inn on Baltimore Pike have been ordered to close.

Authorities say the motels were responsible for more than 630 emergency calls since January 2017, including two deaths from drug overdoses in the past two weeks.

The suspension of the operational licenses for both properties went into effect on Tuesday.

"The Township does not have the resources to spend countless hours responding to emergencies related to drug use and other behavior harmful to the public health, safety and welfare of its residents, police and other emergency providers," Lee Fulton, Springfield Township Manager, wrote in the notification letter to the owner of the motels.
