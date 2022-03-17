Philadelphia bars, restaurants ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia bars and restaurants are looking for their biggest business day since Covid-19 began two years ago.McGillin's Olde Ale House is ready for St. Patrick's Day. Their doors open at 10 a.m."It's our 162nd year of St. Patrick's Day so we've been doing this a lot of years. If you remember last year it was all outside, a much different feel. Inside there's more history, more ambiance," said owner Chris Mullins.They have quite the party planned after a two-year hiatus.Their chocolate leprechaun martini is on deck and kegs of green beer are being chilled in the basement.At O'Neals Pub on South 3rd Street, they'll be serving up all kinds of Irish fare.Of course, no masks or vaccine cards will be required. Their outdoor space will be open as well."We officially missed two St. Patty's Days. I'm so stoked about it," said owner Spoonie O'Neal.Our last stop on Wednesday night was Fergie's Pub in the 1200 block of Sansom Street.Owner Fergus Carey says St. Patrick's Day two years was difficult."I was in here being photographed by news people by myself in my own bar in the dark," recalled Carey of the pandemic.But on Thursday, they too will be serving up great food and great drinks. They're expecting standing room only."We're open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. tomorrow we'll be here," said Carey.