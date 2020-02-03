stabbing

Man injured in stabbing in Lehigh Valley

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was injured in a stabbing in the Lehigh Valley Sunday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem.

There's no word on the victim's condition Monday morning.

One man was placed in the back of a patrol car at the scene of the incident, but it is unclear if he will be charged in connection to the attack.

The incident is currently under investigation.
