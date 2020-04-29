Man stabbed following altercation over dogs in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a dispute over dogs led to a stabbing in Southwest Philadelphia late Tuesday.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of 46th Street and Woodland Avenue.

Police said a man showed up in the hospital with a stab wound to the shoulder.

Officials said the man reported he got into an altercation with someone in the neighborhood over dogs. He said after the incident the suspect fled the scene.

Police said the man is in stable condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiadogsfightstabbing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Quest Diagnostics rolls out online antibody tests
Social distancing ignored during Blue Angels, Thunderbirds flyover
Drive-thru testing site opens in Camden, N.J.
Cat shot with crossbow in Delco
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy today, then rain Thursday
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, dies
Philly group refurbishing bikes for essential workers
Show More
Trump signs order for meat processing plants to remain open
Police: Double shooting leaves 2 men dead in Philly
Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly over region to honor frontline workers
3 teens shot in 2 separate shootings in Del.
Building it Better Together: Where are the jobs?
More TOP STORIES News