Man stabbed following altercation over dogs in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a dispute over dogs led to a stabbing in Southwest Philadelphia late Tuesday.It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of 46th Street and Woodland Avenue.Police said a man showed up in the hospital with a stab wound to the shoulder.Officials said the man reported he got into an altercation with someone in the neighborhood over dogs. He said after the incident the suspect fled the scene.Police said the man is in stable condition.