Stabbing leaves 2 injured, 1 dead in East Germantown: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing incident that left two injured, one woman dead in a home in the city's East Germantown section.

The incident happened Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Chelten Avenue.

Officials say the suspect reportedly held them at bay for about an hour.

When it was all over, authorities found two men had been stabbed.

An 18-year-old victim is in stable condition, and a 20-year-old victim was critically wounded.

A woman was also found dead, officials say, but there's no word on the cause of death.
