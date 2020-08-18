Stabbing led to popular water park in Camden County to shut down

WEST BERLIN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A stabbing led a popular water park in Camden County to shut down Tuesday.Chopper 6 was over the scene at Sahara Sams Oasis Water Park in West Berlin, New Jersey.Officials tell Action News the stabbing happened around 1 p.m.The victim was taken to Cooper Hospital. It's not clear what led to the violent encounter.The water park announced they would close for the remainder of the day.