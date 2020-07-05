Woman stabbed inside apartment in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was stabbed inside an apartment in Kensington early Sunday.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on the 600 block of Ontario Street.

Police responded to 911 calls reporting that a female was stabbed multiple times.

The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital where she is in critical condition.

Police have not made any arrests. There is no word on any motive for the incident.
