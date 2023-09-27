Delaware woman recognized for helping neighborhood during disasters

Stacey Henry was named as one of USA Today's Women of the Year for her work with the Delaware Resilience Hub.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Stacey Henry puts the power of will into Wilmington, helping its residents before, during, and after disaster situations.

Formerly a Girl Scout and candy striper, Henry grew up in a family where service was an important value.

But her passions grew stronger in September of 2021, when Hurricane Ida swept through the east coast and flooded parts of her hometown.

"I got in my car, and I drove around to help a family and their little children get to dryer land," she said. "And I started to talk to the residents about some of the things that possibly could help them."

Henry, with the help of the Police Athletic League of Wilmington facility, created the Delaware Resilience Hub.

"When or if there's a disaster, we activate to the location to assess how we can help," she said. "Now, when there's no disasters going on, we have monthly meetings on preparedness."

In the past two years, Henry's outreach spans the distribution of emergency kits, the opening of a cooling center during a summer heat wave, and aiding residents whose apartments were condemned.

Henry has also unfortunately experienced her own disaster. Earlier this summer, her house caught fire. While she did lose many of her belongings, fortunately, no one was harmed.

It's helped her even further empathize with the neighbors she helps day-to-day.

"We really can't change the disaster, but we can move forward and help them to rebuild from what they're going through," she said.

As a way to recognize Henry's extraordinary work, USA Today selected her as the Delaware representative for the 2023 Women of the Year Project.

"I am honored to receive it and I hope my story will encourage other people to step out of their comfort zone and just be a part of their community," she said, "And how to serve in any capacity that they can."

To learn more about the Delaware Resilience Hub or how to get involved, contact Stacey Henry at 302-420-1819.

RELATED: Breast cancer survivor introduces yoga to Philly community