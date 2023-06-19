Women to Watch Series: Stacy Ike, Producer, TV & Podcast host

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Each moment I decide to be myself, I give someone else permission to do the same." -Stacy Ike, Producer, TV and Podcast Host
Stacy Ike grew up in Houston, the oldest of four with parents she attributes to being the ones who believed in her from the start.
They saw her innate curiosity of people and supported her inquisitive nature.
When a pastor told her parents that Stacy asked good questions, a light went off for her and opened her up to explore a career in journalism.
It's been her passion ever since.