Women to Watch Series: Stacy Ike, Producer, TV & Podcast host

"Each moment I decide to be myself, I give someone else permission to do the same." Sue Rocco speaks with Stacy Ike about her passion for journalism and how asking good questions as a child helped start her career.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Each moment I decide to be myself, I give someone else permission to do the same." -Stacy Ike, Producer, TV and Podcast Host

Stacy Ike grew up in Houston, the oldest of four with parents she attributes to being the ones who believed in her from the start.

They saw her innate curiosity of people and supported her inquisitive nature.

When a pastor told her parents that Stacy asked good questions, a light went off for her and opened her up to explore a career in journalism.

It's been her passion ever since.