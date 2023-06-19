  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Women to Watch Series: Stacy Ike, Producer, TV & Podcast host

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, June 19, 2023 2:30PM
Women to Watch: Stacy Ike, Producer, TV & Podcast host
EMBED <>More Videos

"Each moment I decide to be myself, I give someone else permission to do the same." Sue Rocco speaks with Stacy Ike about her passion for journalism and how asking good questions as a child helped start her career.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Each moment I decide to be myself, I give someone else permission to do the same." -Stacy Ike, Producer, TV and Podcast Host

Stacy Ike grew up in Houston, the oldest of four with parents she attributes to being the ones who believed in her from the start.

They saw her innate curiosity of people and supported her inquisitive nature.

When a pastor told her parents that Stacy asked good questions, a light went off for her and opened her up to explore a career in journalism.

It's been her passion ever since.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW