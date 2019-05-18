PORTLAND, Ore. -- A staff member wrestled a student armed with a shotgun to the ground at an Oregon high school Friday morning, according to police.
The armed student entered the campus of Parkrose High School in northeast Portland and walked into a classroom just before noon local time. Portland Police Department Sgt. Brad Yakots said staff members quickly confronted the suspect, and at least one employee "had an altercation" with the student and managed to wrestle him to the ground in a hallway.
A school resource officer and other first responders were "very close," Yakots said, and were able to quickly take the suspect into custody immediately.
No shots were fired, and nobody was injured as the incident unfolded. Yakots did not identify the suspect or any of the staff members involved in subduing him.
"Incidents such as the one that occurred today strikes the worst fear in the hearts of students and parents," Chief Danielle Outlaw said in a news release. "The officers and school staff worked together to respond quickly and ensure the safety of all involved. I commend the school staff member who displayed quick actions and bravery when he confronted the subject."
Parkrose students told ABC affiliate KATU-TV that football and track coach Keanon Lowe was responsible for tackling the armed person. Parkrose senior RJ Artis told the station that Lowe is like an older brother to him and is widely respected among the student body.
School buses took students off the campus to be reunited with their parents at a nearby shopping outlet.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Staff member wrestles armed student to the ground at Oregon high school
U.S. & WORLD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More