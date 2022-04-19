school stabbing

Man held in fatal stabbing of 15-year-old student at California high school

15-year-old girl stabbed to death at high school in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. -- A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death by an intruder on a high school campus Monday in an apparently random attack, authorities said.

The girl was stabbed several times at about 11 a.m. at Stagg High School in Stockton in California's Central Valley and died at a hospital, Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said at a news conference.


"A trespasser entered the front of our school today, stabbed one of our students multiple times," Ramirez Jr. said. "Unfortunately, she did not make it. The assailant was taken, was detained, and taken into custody immediately."

"The school was also put on lockdown to assure the safety of the rest of our students," he added. "We began to work with local law enforcement immediately and they've taken over the investigation."

The victim was identified by her family as Alicia Reynaga.

The attacker, a 52-year-old man, was quickly detained.

The man drove to the school and went through a campus gate, police said.

He attacked before security and staff could stop him, Ramirez said.


"We definitely will be re-evaluating" campus security, he said.

The school was placed on lockdown after the stabbing.

Police initially said the teenager appeared to have been targeted. But Officer Joe Silva told the Sacramento Bee on Monday evening that detectives now believe it was a random act.

A motive for the killing remains under investigation, police said.

