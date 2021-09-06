Arts & Entertainment

Actor Stanley Tucci reveals he had cancer, successful treatment

By Alanne Orjoux, CNN
Actor Stanley Tucci reveals he had cancer but was successfully treated

Actor, author, director, food-lover, sexy bartender and dancer (see "Shall We Dance") Stanley Tucci has revealed that he had cancer about three years ago, but it's been successfully treated.

In an interview in the September issue of Vera, Virgin Atlantic's inflight magazine, Tucci said he was diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue, and went through months of high-dose radiation and chemo.

"I had a feeding tube for six months," he told the magazine, adding that the cancer is unlikely to come back.

CNN has reached out to representatives of Tucci for comment.

Earlier this year, Tucci headlined the CNN Original Series "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," a six-part program in which he visited several regions of Italy, revealing the country's history and culture through its most famous dishes.

Last year, shortly after many countries instituted lockdowns due to the coronavirus, the Oscar-nominated actor almost broke the internet with a video he posted on Instagram showing him making a Negroni for his wife, Felicity Blunt -- a performance that had some labeling him a "sexy bartender."

