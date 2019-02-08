A pedestrian that was killed after being struck by two cars in Newark, Delaware on Wednesday night is being identified as a star cross-country runner at Wilmington University.Police have identified him as 24-year-old Ken Fontal.He was running along Woodlawn Avenue when he was hit twice within a few minutes. Fontal died at the hospital.The university says by the time he graduated in 2017, Fontal had won several Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference awards, including rookie of the year and runner of the year.Police say neither driver was impaired at the time of the accident.