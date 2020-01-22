'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' final season to premiere in February; Watch the new trailer

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars" fans, the wait is almost over!Disney announced Wednesday that the final season of "Clone Wars" will premiere on Disney+ on Feb. 21. The studio also released the trailer for the final season, which you can watch in the video player above.The new episodes will "continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,'" Disney teased."Star Wars: The Clone Wars" stars Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan and Sam Witwer as Maul. Dave Filoni is credited as the series' executive producer and supervising director.The upcoming season, the series' seventh, is the first season to premiere on Disney+. The series premiered on Cartoon Network in 2008, running for five seasons before an eventual move to Netflix for one season.Recently launched Disney+ is the streaming home for much of Disney's vast library of decades of entertainment content, primarily films and television series from five of the company's core brands: Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic.In addition to the library content offered on Disney+, Disney developed a slate of original films and series specifically for the streamer. A live-action version of "Lady and the Tramp," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and Star Wars live-action series "The Mandalorian," which spawned social media sensation The Child, also known as Baby Yoda, are among the Disney+ originals.