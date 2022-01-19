COVID-19 vaccine

Starbucks no longer requiring US workers to be vaccinated against COVID after Supreme Court ruling

Starbucks' reversal is among the most high-profile corporate actions in response to the Supreme Court ruling.
EMBED <>More Videos

Starbucks no longer requiring US workers to be vaccinated

Starbucks is no longer requiring its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a policy it announced earlier this month.

In a memo sent Tuesday to employees, the Seattle coffee giant said it was responding to last week's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 6-3 vote, the court rejected the Biden administration's plan to require vaccines or regular COVID testing at companies with more than 100 workers.

"We respect the court's ruling and will comply," Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote in the memo.

READ ALSO | Here's what Supreme Court's decision on vaccine mandate means for employees and employers
EMBED More News Videos

Villanova University law professor Ann Juliano explains what Thursday's Supreme Court's decision on vaccine mandates means for you.



Starbucks' reversal is among the most high-profile corporate actions in response to the Supreme Court ruling. Many other big companies, including Target, have been mum on their plans.

On Jan. 3, Starbucks said it would require all employees to be vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID test requirement. At the time, Culver said it was the responsibility of Starbucks' leadership "to do whatever we can to help keep you safe and create the safest work environment possible."

In Tuesday's memo, Culver said the company continues to strongly encourage vaccinations and booster shots. The company also told workers on Tuesday that they shouldn't wear cloth masks to work, and should instead use medical-grade surgical masks.

Starbucks required workers to reveal their vaccination status by Jan. 10. The company said Wednesday that 90% have reported and the "vast majority" are fully vaccinated. Starbucks wouldn't say what percent of workers are not fully vaccinated.

Starbucks employs 228,000 people in the U.S.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinenationalcoronavirus pandemicsupreme courtpandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemicemploymentcoronavirus testingstarbucksu.s. & worldu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
You will now need to be fully vaccinated to eat indoors in Philly
Mobile vaccination unit hitting Philly streets Tuesday
Expect more worrisome COVID variants after omicron, scientists say
Novak Djokovic leaves Australia after court rejects visa challenge
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Snowy Thursday Morning Commute
Police: Woman beaten to death with pipe in Old City
2 dead, 3 firefighters injured in South Jersey crash
Biden holding press conference marking one year in office | LIVE
Woman says someone followed her in Center City using Apple AirTag
Clue about Gov. Murphy stumps 'Jeopardy!' contestants
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after ski accident
Show More
Website for free COVID tests is here. How does it work?
GM Howie Roseman expects Jalen Hurts to be Eagles' starting QB in 2022
Cobbs Creek Golf Course to receive $65M to begin reopen plans
Pa. high school football team shovels neighborhood instead of workout
Teens allowed to drive big rigs in new federal program
More TOP STORIES News