Starbucks union striking in 'Red Cup Rebellion'

Philly Workers United posted on social media Wednesday that baristas at the Penn Medicine store initiated the strike at other local unionized stores

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of unionized workers at Starbucks continue their walkout in what they are calling a "Red Cup Rebellion."

Philly Workers United posted on social media Wednesday night that the baristas at the Penn Medicine store initiated the strike at other local unionized stores. A sign on the door says it is closed until Friday.

Thursday is "Red Cup Day," when the coffee chain hands out free reusable holiday-themed cups with coffee purchases.

The union hopes the brief strike will help bring both sides back to the negotiating table.

It says staffing and scheduling are the core issues.

Starbucks released a statement to ABC News saying: "We are aware that Workers United has publicized a day of action at a small subset of our U.S. stores this week. We remain committed to working with all partners."

Starbucks claims Workers United has not agreed to what it calls "progress bargaining" in more than four months.