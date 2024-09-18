Ali Ahn and Debra Jo Rupp are very careful what they say during red carpet interviews

The stars of 'Agatha All Along' are tight-lipped about new Marvel series

LOS ANGELES -- "On The Red Carpet" correspondent Sophie Flay tried to get the inside scoop about the upcoming Marvel series "Agatha All Along" during her interviews at The Walt Disney Company Emmy after-party, but the stars are really good about keeping secrets.

Debra Jo Rupp portrays Mrs. Hart in the 'WandaVision" spin-off. Flay asked, "What can you tell us?" and Rupp responded, "Oh, it's so good. I can't tell you anything because I'm terrified of Marvel. I'm terrified of them." She did add, "You're going to love it. That's all I can tell you. There's so much weird stuff that happens in it. It's one of the most fun things I've ever done."

Flay tried to get some info from Ali Ahn who portrays Alice Wu-Gulliver. Ahn only telling her, "It is spooky. It's campy. There's amazing costumes and a little music. I'm very excited for you to see it."

Emma Caulfield who plays Dottie only saying, "I've loved working for Disney with 'Agatha.' It's great."

All secrets will be revealed Wednesday, September 18th when the first episode of "Agatha All Along" premieres on Disney+. New episodes will be released on Wednesdays.