Stars Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos share excitement for upcoming Marvel series 'Ironheart'

Meet the stars of the upcoming Marvel series and get a tease at their on-screen dynamic

ANAHEIM, Calif -- "Ironheart" follows the story of Riri Williams, a super genius college student who creates an "Iron Man" suit of her own.

She was first introduced in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" directed by Ryan Coogler who will now be producing the stand-alone Disney+ series.

Coogler took the stage during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23 to introduce the cast and give some context of the story.

Dominique Thorne, who plays the titular character, spoke with On The Red Carpet after the panel and was pleased to see the fans' positive reception.

"It's a beautiful thing to get to see the work that you've been doing reach the people that it's made for," she said. "So, this was such a beautiful, beautiful reminder of what we've been doing and why.

Anthony Ramos will also be starring in the show, and he shared his excitement to be a part of the Marvel universe.

"It was really exciting when I got offered the role and I got to talk to Ryan and Kevin and Chinaka our showrunner and Zoey our producer," he said. "They were like 'yeah, we want you to play the villain' and I was like 'this is amazing.'"

"Ironheart" will premiere on Disney+ in 2025.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC Station.