Ridgecrest earthquake damage in Trona includes collapsed building report

Robb Campbell was inside a Marshall's when the latest big quake hit: "Forget yesterday's 6.4 earthquake, today's 7.1 really brought the house down!"

Eyewitness video shows the July 5 earthquake as it was felt in Ridgecrest, Calif.

TRONA, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for a section of Southern California that saw significant damage after Friday night's magnitude 7.1 earthquake.The declaration provides immediate state assistance to San Bernardino County, citing conditions of "extreme peril to the safety of persons and property" in the county due to the earthquake.Trona, with about 2,000 residents, was reported to have at least one collapsed building, water main breaks and power outages. California Highway Patrol and other agencies have lent resources to help detect any gas leaks in Ridgecrest and Trona.One resident said he was advised to boil water; local officials said bottled water is available at the fire station. Residents are encouraged to re-stock emergency supplies and visit a shelter if they don't feel safe in their home.State highway officials shut a 30-mile section of State Route 178 between Ridgecrest - the area hit by two major temblors as many days - and Trona, southwest of Death Valley.Photos posted on Twitter by the state highway department shows numerous cracks in the road. CalTrans said crews worked overnight to patch cracks and clear rockslides, and the roadway has since reopened.A spokesman for the governor's Office of Emergency Services says crews were still assessing damages to water lines, gas lines and other infrastructure Saturday.