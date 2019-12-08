Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing man in Bucks County

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.State police say 61-year-old Bryan Allister was last seen on December 7 around 11 p.m. on the 2900 block of Street Road in Bensalem Township exiting Parx Casino.Police say he may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-942-3900 or by dialing 911.