State police trooper shot in northern Pennsylvania

NELSON, Pennsylvania -- A Pennsylvania state trooper was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon at a home in a rural area near the border with New York state, authorities said.

Troopers were conducting a welfare check at the home in Nelson Township, in Tioga County, on Tuesday afternoon when the subject of the welfare check opened fire, officials said.

One trooper was shot and was airlifted from the scene.

The trooper's condition is unknown.

State police did not immediately release further details, including whether there have been any arrests.
