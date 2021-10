PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman has died following a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section.It happened around 4:16 p.m. on the 7400 block of State Road.Police say a 67-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a gray Hyundai, died at an area hospital after she was struck by a driver of a white Chevy.Three other people, including the driver of the striking car, were injured. There was no word on their conditions.Further details about what caused the collision have not been released.The driver of the Chevy was arrested, but police have not clarified the charges.