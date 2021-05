WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware state senator has been charged with two misdemeanors for allegedly punching a woman at a restaurant last weekend.Senator Darius Brown, who represents part of Wilmington, turned himself in on charges of offensive touching and disorderly conduct on Tuesday.The 39-year-old is accused of hitting a woman in the side of the face at the Taverna Rustic Italian Restaurant on Sunday.Police say the two had been arguing about a social media post.After the attack, Senator Brown allegedly threw a glass of water and left.Brown left the restaurant before police arrived, according to Delaware State Police.