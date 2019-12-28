Caught on camera: State trooper severely injured in west Texas crash

LUBBOCK, Texas -- It was a routine accident scene Friday afternoon where first responders worked to clear a crash on a foggy west Texas highway.

In the blink of an eye, that accident scene turned much more gruesome as an 18-wheeler appears, barreling into cars before sliding onto its side and injuring a state trooper.

The crash was caught on camera by a television news photographer from KCBD-TV. The Texas Dept. of Public Safety trooper is seen running for safety as the trailer crushes the cab of an F-150.

The trooper and an occupant in the pickup were both taken to a hospital. Both are expected to survive.

CNN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lubbockcar crashtexas newsu.s. & worldcaught on cameracrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver killed in fiery collision in Roxborough
6 of 7 remains found following tourist helicopter crash in Hawaii, officials say
'Thank you for my kidney': 3-year-old gets gift of life for Christmas
Crane topples onto house in Mercer County
Walgreens loss prevention officer injured in knife attack
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
McDonald's workers save woman at drive-thru
Show More
AccuWeather: Mild Weather Continues
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to climb for 12th straight year
Sisters devastated after box containing father's ashes stolen from car
Philly street renamed for Reverend Alyn E. Waller
Video: WA police officer holds back tears after receiving gift
More TOP STORIES News