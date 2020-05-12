Coronavirus

Steak n' Shake to permanently close 57 locations due to coronavirus pandemic

(Shutterstock)

Steak n' Shake is losing dozens of its locations in the U.S. due to financial woes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chain's parent company, Biglari Holdings Inc., announced Monday 57 of its restaurants will be permanently shut down.

The closings were caused by the coronavirus-stricken economy, the company said.

RELATED: Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy

The commission filing didn't name which locations were affected.

Steak n' Shake started 2020 with 553 restaurants and last year it had 624.

Many of the chain's restaurants had shuttered during the start of the pandemic, but some locations have remained open offering carry-out and drive-thru services.

"While dine-in options have been temporarily banned in some states, our drive-thru experience, convenient contactless online ordering for take-out, and delivery options through our third-party partners remain open in all available locations for those in need," said Biglari. "Customers can check the operational status of their local restaurant at www.steaknshake.com by clicking on "Find a Location."

Steak n' Shake was founded in Normal, Ill. in 1934 and the first franchise debuted in 1939.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronavirusu.s. & worldstore closingrestaurantscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Dr. Fauci, COVID-19 experts face questions from Senate: WATCH LIVE
President Trump to visit Lehigh Valley this week
Angst growing over COVID-19 restrictions in Bucks County
10-year-old girl makes plastic curtain to hug grandparents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dr. Fauci, COVID-19 experts face questions from Senate: WATCH LIVE
Pa. students expected to return to school in fall, ed chief says
Angst growing over COVID-19 restrictions in Bucks County
President Trump to visit Lehigh Valley this week
Know your rights before heading back to work
Man arrested for assaulting store employee over face mask: Police
3 firefighters injured battling blaze at Del. apartment complex
Show More
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
AccuWeather: Bright and Breezy, Still Cool Today
Police ID officer who shot scissor-wielding man in Philly
Man killed in fiery New Jersey Turnpike crash
Gov. Murphy: NJ expected to have dates for start of reopening process soon
More TOP STORIES News