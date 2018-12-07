Stepdad dies after allegedly being kicked by 11-year-old in New York City

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports that the stepdad was in frail health, suffering from cancer.

By
NEW YORK CITY --
A New York City man is dead after a family dispute inside an apartment and now an 11-year old is being questioned by police.

The 11-year-old boy was taken into police custody after they say he kicked his stepdad in the stomach and killed him.

It happened Thursday night in an apartment building in the Bronx.

Police say the boy got into a dispute with his parents. They say, during that fight, the boy kicked 51-year-old George Szkred in the stomach.

But police say Szkred is a cancer patient and was in poor health.

EMS responded to the apartment and found Szkred unresponsive on the couch.

The 11-year-old boy isn't expected to face any charges, but he is in custody for questioning.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackassaulthomicide investigationu.s. & worldNew York City
Top Stories
Hart steps down as Oscars host after outcry over old tweets
Son of victim calls 911 after deadly gunfight unfolds in Frankford home
1 killed in crash on I-676 near Walt Whitman Bridge
Suspect arrested in burglary of murdered Main Line model's home
Sources: Johnny Bobbit to appear in court via closed circuit
Teacher arrested after forcibly cutting a student's hair in class
Former MLB players Valbuena, Castillo killed in car crash
AccuWeather: Sunny and Cold Today, Weekend Storm May Miss Us
Show More
Troubleshooters: Buying a used car
Parents charged for 10-month-old girl's drug overdose death
Leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding donor match
Phillies acquire Jose Alvarez from Angels
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
More News