Society

Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the meme-favorite GIF, has died

By TALI ARBEL
EMBED <>More Videos

Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the GIF, has died

Stephen Wilhite, the inventor of the internet-popular short-video format, the GIF, has died. He was 74.

His wife, Kathaleen, said Thursday in a phone interview that he died of COVID on March 14.

Wilhite, who lived in Milford, Ohio, won a Webby lifetime achievement award in 2013 for inventing the GIF, which decades after its creation became omnipresent in memes and on social media, often used as a cheeky representation of a cultural moment.

Wilhite was working at CompuServe in 1987 when he invented the GIF. "I saw the format I wanted in my head and then I started programming," he told The New York Times in 2013, saying the first image was an airplane and insisting that the file had only one pronunciation - a soft "G," like Jif peanut butter. Those using the hard "G," as in "got" or "given," "are wrong," he said. "End of story."

In that interview, he said the '90s-era dancing baby GIF is a favorite of his.

"There's way more to him than inventing GIF," Kathaleen Wilhite said of her husband, who loved trains, with a room dedicated to them in the basement of their house with "enormous train tracks," as well as taking camping trips. Still, even after he retired in 2001, "he never stopped programming," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyinternetmemegifcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Lehigh Univ. grad shares harrowing story of escaping war
Police: Man assaulted, robbed of $4K in Roxborough; suspect sought
Temple's public safety director stepping down amid wave of violence
NJ man charged after 12-year-old overdoses on fentanyl
How Philly's population changed in COVID's 1st full year
'Nova vs. Michigan again at site of '18 title
BAC of suspect in fatal I-95 crash was twice the legal limit: police
Show More
Northeast seeing higher concentration of omicron sub-variant: CDC
Montco man sentenced to 25 years after pulling gun on Pa. trooper
Suspect tries to carjack teen at Christiana Mall, police say
DE officials propose $300 payments to taxpayers to address inflation
Skunk stuck in peanut butter jar spotted in Montco
More TOP STORIES News